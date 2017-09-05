Barack Obama Slams Trump's DACA Decision

Barack Obama Slams Trump Decision To End DACA

Breaking News

Barack Obama is coming out swinging at Donald Trump's decision to end his pro-immigration program, DACA, calling it "cruel" and condemning the White House for doing so.

44 posted a 2-page response on Facebook Tuesday not long after Trump announced his decision. It's a huge departure from Trump's 140-character jabs on Twitter.

Barack starts by acknowledging immigration can be a controversial topic, but says ultimately there should be no threat to the future of "young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”

Obama continues ... "What makes us American is not a question of what we look like, or where our names come from, or the way we pray. What makes us American is our fidelity to a set of ideals – that all of us are created equal..."

Barack says it's up to Congress now whether Trump's decision to end the program ultimately goes through or not.