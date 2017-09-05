Conor McGregor Gets Hero's Welcome at Ibiza Beach Club

Conor McGregor Hero's Welcome At Ibiza Beach Club

Breaking News

It's almost like no one cares that Conor McGregor LOST to Floyd Mayweather -- at least judging by new video of the UFC star partying in Spain.

Conor got the VIP treatment at the Ocean Club in Ibiza -- where he was turning up with his girlfriend/baby mama Dee Devlin after a friend's wedding.

Props to Conor for shaking hands with everyone who approached him -- couldn't have been a nicer guy to all his fans ... even the dude wearing an old school Pau Gasol throwback Lakers jersey.

Yeah, they still have those!

Meanwhile Floyd's still in Vegas where he hit a $100,000 jackpot on a video poker machine Monday night ... 'cause he really needs more money.