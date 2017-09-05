'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks PDA Session In Israeli Surf

'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks & Heiress GF Put on PDA in Israel

"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks is all in for his new lifestyle -- balling out in Gucci trunks on a beach in Israel ... with his billionaire heiress GF.

These pics of Meeks and Chole Green all over each other in Tel Aviv ... make it real easy to forget this guy was in prison less than 2 years ago. Based on how much PDA they're putting down, we'd say Chloe's definitely forgotten.

Y'know the story ... Jeremy started dating Chloe, who's father owns Topshop, while he was still married. He quickly filed for divorce from his wife of 8 years ... shortly after pics of him making out with Chloe went public.

The life of Meeks.