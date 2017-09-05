Tony Todd Thinks North Korea Is A Bigger Threat Than DACA

Tony Todd Hey Donald Trump ... North Korea Is A Bigger Threat Than DACA

"The Flash" and "24" actor Tony Todd thinks Donald Trump killing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is just another example of his abuse of power because there are far greater problems facing us across the Pacific.

Trump administration announced Tuesday morning they'd end DACA. Under the Obama-instated program some 800,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children could work and go to college.

We got Todd Monday at LAX before the announcement, where he told us he thinks Trump should be making North Korea his priority since a war with them will effect far more people, and DACA had its advantages.