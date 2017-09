Christian Bale It's Him ... We Promise

That really is Christian at the Telluride Film Festival where he's promoting one movie, but clearly packing on the pounds for his next one. He's playing former VP Dick Cheney for a biopic, and his transformation is in full swing.

Bale's famously gone through extreme weight changes -- for instance, "The Machinist" and his 'Batman' roles.

But if ya find yourself missing Christian at his fighting weight ... blame Dick. Cheney.