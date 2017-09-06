Michael Bennett Incident 'No Evidence' He Was Racially Profiled ... Cops Say

The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. says Michael Bennett's claims that he was racially profiled during an August 27 incident are WRONG ... and they believe new video will prove it.

LVMPD undersheriff Kevin McMahill says investigators are combing through hundreds of videos associated with the incident ... but featured 1 bodycam video that he believes helps tell the story.

McMahill says cops had responded to an active shooter call at The Cromwell hotel around 1:30 AM on August 27 ... and when they arrived, teams of cops were focused on clearing the casino and hunting for the shooter.

McMahill says the bodycam shows officers clearing out dozens of people of various races. He says officers only chased Bennett when he acted suspiciously during the intense search.

McMahill says "due to Bennett's actions ... they believed Bennett may have been involved in the shooting and they gave chase."

McMahill pointed out that both officers involved in detaining Bennett are Hispanic.

McMahill says an internal investigation is underway -- but at this point, "I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident."

The LVMPD says Bennett was NOT armed and cops eventually determined he was not involved in any criminal activity.

Bennett claims one of the cops held a gun to his head and threatened to "blow my f*cking head off" -- but McMahill did not address that particular allegation.