Michael Bennett Gets Emotional, Leaves Podium at Seahawks News Conference

Breaking News

Michael Bennett was so overcome with emotion while talking about the Vegas police incident and how it affected his family ... that he paused at the podium during a Seahawks news conference and walked off.

As Bennett addressed the media after Seahawks practice, he called the Vegas incident a "traumatic experience" ... and says, "It sucks that the country that we live in now sometimes you get profiled for the color of your skin."

Bennett was asked about the TMZ Sports video of the incident -- but wouldn't get into details about what happened before and after the camera started recording.

The final question for Bennett was about if he's reflected on a previous statement in which he said he'll always be viewed as a black man in America ... no matter what he accomplishes in football.

Bennett brought up his daughters ... and got emotional. And that's when he abruptly ended the conference.