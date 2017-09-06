Pete Carroll Michael Bennett Incident Is 'Horrendous' ... We Stand By Him

Pete Carroll: Michael Bennett Incident Is 'Horrendous,' We Stand By Him

Breaking News

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he's thankful Michael Bennett is safe after a "horrendous" incident with police in Vegas ... and made it clear the entire Seahawks organization is supporting their star player.

Carroll just addressed the media after Seahawks practice and said Bennett "unfortunately experienced a horrendous incident" in Vegas ... "and we're thankful that he's safe."

Carroll noted "We stand in support of him and anyone facing inequalities."

"What happened with Michael is a classic illustration of the reality of inequalities demonstrated daily."

He added, "Maybe this incident [can] inspire all of us to respond with compassion when inequalities are brought to light, and allow us to have the courage to stand for change. We can do better than this."