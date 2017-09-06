Richard Branson Exotic Animals on Necker Island In Irma's Path

Richard Branson's Necker Island, Hundreds of Exotic Animals in Hurricane Irma's Path

As Hurricane Irma pounds the Caribbean and people flee or take cover, there are hundreds of animals that are less protected ... but the good news is that many know how to fend for themselves.

Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island is home to a variety of exotic animals, including more than 80 lemurs, hundreds of flamingos -- including a blind one, Miss Lucky -- red foot tortoises, exotic birds and almost extinct Anegada iguanas.

The animals are well cared for by Branson's staff, but there's only so much that can be done. Branson and his staff have remained on Necker to weather Irma, but many of the animals simply do the best they can to find shelter. An official for Necker tells TMZ, "The animals are safe," but she would not elaborate.

In past hurricanes, such as Hawaii's Hurricane Iniki in 1992, flamingos were known to form lines and take turns buffering the others from the winds, and most survived as a result.