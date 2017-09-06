Skrillex says Burning Man is Lawless Wonderland Amid Tragedy

Skrillex Burning Man's a Lawless Nirvana

Skrillex still sees Burning Man as a wonderland ... even after last weekend's tragic death.

The DJ was leaving Catch Tuesday night when we asked him how he thinks Burning Man would be affected after a 41-year-old man ran into the festival's trademark fire ceremony Saturday and died from his injuries Sunday.

Skrillex says no doubt the man's death is tragic but what makes the festival so popular is the fact that it's a lawless affair and people have the ability to freely express themselves. And it's not the first time someone's jumped into a fire.