Billionaire Developer Rick Caruso: I Have a Plan to Protect the Dreamers

EXCLUSIVE

Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso is hatching a plan to keep the Dreamers who work for him in America.

We got Rick Wednesday at his flagship L.A. property -- The Grove shopping mall -- and he expressed disdain for Trump's decision to cut the cord on the Dreamers, but said he and his people are working on a plan to protect them.

You'd think Rick, who's worth $3.8 billion, would have crossed paths with Trump. You'll be surprised to hear what he says, but he's certainly not pining away ... waiting for a White House invite.