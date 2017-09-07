Slain Tiger Was Ringling Bros. Circus Star

Tiger Killed in Atlanta Was Ringling Bros. Circus Star

The tiger that escaped in Atlanta -- and was shot and killed by police -- was a 6-year-old star in Ringling Bros. Circus.

Suzy was one of 14 tigers being transported from Florida to Tennessee when she escaped. The company behind the circus that was handling the transfer says it doesn't know how she got away.

Suzy was one of the tigers circus trainer Alex Lacey used in his act.

Since the circus shut down, she'd been living in Florida. She and the other tigers were being sent to a different circus in Germany.

Suzy was shot by Atlanta cops Wednesday morning after she got into a backyard and reportedly attacked a small dog.