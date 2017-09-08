America's Got Talent's Jon Dorenbos: Major Heart Issue Discovered During NFL Physical

AGT's Jon Dorenbos Major Heart Issue Discovered ... During NFL Physical

A trade to the New Orleans Saints may have saved Jon Dorenbos' life -- because the longsnapper just learned he has a very serious heart condition that was discovered during a team physical.

Dorenbos -- who dominated as a magician on "America's Got Talent" -- was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Saints back in August and had to undergo a medical exam as part of the deal.

Saints coach Sean Payton just told the media ... doctors discovered the 2-time Pro Bowl player had an aortic aneurysm that will require immediate heart surgery.

Payton says, "It's a pretty serious condition."

Dorenbos is 37 years old -- and the news could signal the end of his NFL career -- but who cares as long as he gets healthy.

#GetWellSoon