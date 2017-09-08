Dog the Bounty Hunter: Fugitives Seeking Shelter for Hurricane Irma Should go to Jail

Dog the Bounty Hunter Fugitives Wanting Shelter for Hurricane Irma ... Should Go to Jail!!!

Dog the Bounty Hunter's got ZERO sympathy for fugitives seeking shelter as Hurricane Irma heads to Florida. He says throw 'em in the pokey ... however, there's a huge BUT.

We got Dog with his wife, Beth, leaving Craig's Thursday night in WeHo and we asked him for his take on a Florida sheriff warning fugitives they'll be jailed if they seek shelter as Irma levels its way to FLA.

For those who don't know what the Polk County Sheriff's Office said ... "If you go to a shelter for Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail."

Dog agrees ... but only to a point.