Bill Nye, Cataclysmic Hurricanes are the New Normal

Bill Nye can't say definitively Hurricane Harvey or Hurricane Irma are connected to climate change, but he's quick to add if you play the game, Connect the Dots, it's a no brainer.

We got The Science Guy Friday at Burbank Airport and he has no doubt the mass destruction we've been seeing is proof positive we're in big trouble, and the scariest part is that he says we just gotta get used to it.

Bill also takes a shot at Trump without saying his name.