Fired FNC Anchor Eric Bolling, Son Commits Suicide

Exclusive Details

The son of Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling committed suicide, TMZ has learned, hours after his father was forced out of the network.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. took his life Friday afternoon in Boulder, CO, where he attended school. We're told it was off campus.

His dad and FNC parted company after the co-host of "The Five" allegedly sent lewd text messages to co-workers along with photos of his genitals.

Bolling vowed to clear his name, but the timing certainly suggests it was all too much to handle for his son.

Story developing ...