'Deadliest Catch' Captain Sig Hansen Sued for Alleged Uber Assault

Sig Hansen Sued For Alleged Uber Driver Attack

"Deadliest Catch" captain Sig Hansen is reeling in more heat for his alleged spit-fest on an Uber driver.

Waheed Lawal -- Sig's Uber driver during the night in question -- filed suit against the reality star and his son-in-law, Clark Pederson, for allegedly unloading saliva on the back of his head and kicking the crap out of his car. Lawal admits he refused to take cash for the trip, it's against Uber policy, and says that's what set them off.

Sig was arrested afterward, and his criminal case is still pending.

Lawal's suing for assault and battery. And get this ... his wife's a plaintiff too, claiming loss of consortium. In other words, the couple isn't having sex anymore due to his injuries.

Sig's previously apologized for the incident. Not enough for Lawal, obviously.