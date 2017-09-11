John Wall All-Star Milly Rockin' ... At Ludacris' 40th Bday

John Wall Milly Rocks At Ludacris' 40th Bday Party

Here's John Wall once again proving he's the most well-rounded PG in the NBA ... he scores, he defends, he passes ... AND HE MILLY ROCKS EFFORTLESSLY.

Wall proved this in Paris celebrating Ludacris' 40th bday with huge stars like Jeezy, Ryan Leslie, and Kenny Burns ... but the Washington Wizards star still stood out with his dance floor moves.

BTW, there wasn't just Milly rocking going on, there was some kinda weird jumping in a circle dance as well, that's probably just for rich guys, of which Wall is definitely one.

Happy birthday, Luda.