Snoop's Son Cordell Broadus Wants to Join Big Baller Brand

LaVar Ball's company's so hot right now ... he's got famous rapper's kids wanting to work for him.

Snoop's son, Cordell Broadus, tells TMZ Sports ... he's totally down with the Big Baller Brand, and thinks he could be a valuable addition to their team. It's another ringing endorsement for LaVar and his boys ... on the heels of Jay-Z throwing his support behind BBB.

You remember ... Cordell was one of the top high school WRs in the country, committed to UCLA football but then quit to pursue other interests -- which include modeling.

He just made his NY Fashion Week debut at the Philipp Plein show, and it's clear Cordell has some design ideas for LaVar and his Big Baller $1,500 shoes.