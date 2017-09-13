Larry King Doctors Found Cancer in My Lung ... Surgery Saved Me!

Larry King Battles Lung Cancer, Wins

Breaking News

Larry King had part of a lung removed after doctors found a spot of lung cancer.

Larry says the cancer was in very early stages, and it was discovered during the summer when he got a chest X-ray. He says the doctors told him it would have been very serious if they'd found it 2 or 3 years later.

He says the cancer is all gone now after having 20 percent of the lung removed. Larry told Us Weekly, "It was fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now. "

83-year-old Larry says he was back to work after just 2 weeks of recovery, and tells Extra ... “I feel good, I get my checkups, I stay healthy and I’m active.”

He already survived prostate cancer, which doctors treated with radiation instead of surgery.