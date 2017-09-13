Summer Olympics Go Hollywood L.A. Gets 2028 Games

Summer Olympics Go Hollywood, L.A. Gets 2028 Games

Breaking News

Traffic is gonna be soooo bad.

The International Olympic Committee has officially announced what was all expected ... the 2028 Olympic Games will go down in Los Angeles.

Several high-powered celebs were part of the campaign to get the Games to La La Land including Dr. Dre and Magic Johnson.

The heads of the Lakers, Clippers, Dodgers, Rams, Warner Brothers, and Disney were all on the team as well.

Moments ago, the IOC announced L.A. will get 2028 ... and Paris will get 2024.

See you in 11 years.