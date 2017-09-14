Chris Soules Expected to Show in Court for Hearing

Chris Soules Expected to Show in Iowa Court for Hearing (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Chris Soules is expected to make his first court appearance in almost 5 months ... and TMZ will be streaming live beginning at 11:15 AM from Iowa.

Chris and his lawyer are slated to show up at the Buchanan County Courthouse where they'll formally ask prosecutors to dish specific details about evidence gathered so they can prepare for trial.

TMZ broke the story ... Chris was arrested back in April after plowing his Chevy pickup into a tractor. The tractor driver later died from his injuries. Chris was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident that results in death, but he's since asked the judge to drop the criminal charge.

We first saw Chris in court on April 25.