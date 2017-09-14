TMZ

Jon Jones Denies Steroid Use 'I Swear On God and My Kids'

9/14/2017 11:32 AM PDT

Jon Jones: I Swear On God and My Kids I Didn't Use Steroids

Breaking News

UFC superstar Jon Jones so badly wants to convince you he's not a steroid user, he just swore it on God and his kids. 

Jones just broke his silence about his B test from UFC 214 coming back positive for the banned anabolic steroid Turinabol ... a test that led to officials erasing his victory over Daniel Cormier

Jones went to Twitter to answer a fan who demanded the UFC star should "just tell the truth any why!!everybody will respect you more for it."

Jones replied, "Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father."

Jones is a very religious guy who's crazy about his children. This is a bold statement. We're told he's privately denied cheating from the moment the first test came up dirty

