Jon Jones: I Swear On God and My Kids I Didn't Use Steroids

UFC superstar Jon Jones so badly wants to convince you he's not a steroid user, he just swore it on God and his kids.
Jones just broke his silence about his B test from UFC 214 coming back positive for the banned anabolic steroid Turinabol ... a test that led to officials erasing his victory over Daniel Cormier.
Jones went to Twitter to answer a fan who demanded the UFC star should "just tell the truth any why!!everybody will respect you more for it."
Jones replied, "Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father."
Jones is a very religious guy who's crazy about his children. This is a bold statement. We're told he's privately denied cheating from the moment the first test came up dirty.