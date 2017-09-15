Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes First Gorilla Since Harambe

Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes First Gorilla since Harambe

The Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors to another gorilla for the first time since Harambe was tragically killed.

The zoo welcomed Mshindi ... a 29-year-old silverback that previously called the Louisville Zoo its home. It's the first time Cincinnati's Gorilla World habitat welcomed a gorilla since Harambe was shot and killed in May 2016 after a 4-year-old boy fell into the gorilla's enclosure.

Zoo officials said they had no regrets taking down the gorilla that sparked a firestorm of controversy.

Mshindi will reportedly join two female gorillas -- 21-year-old Chewie and 22-year-old Mara.