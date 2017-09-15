Cincinnati Zoo Welcomes First Gorilla since Harambe

The Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors to another gorilla for the first time since Harambe was tragically killed.
The zoo welcomed Mshindi ... a 29-year-old silverback that previously called the Louisville Zoo its home. It's the first time Cincinnati's Gorilla World habitat welcomed a gorilla since Harambe was shot and killed in May 2016 after a 4-year-old boy fell into the gorilla's enclosure.
Zoo officials said they had no regrets taking down the gorilla that sparked a firestorm of controversy.
Mshindi will reportedly join two female gorillas -- 21-year-old Chewie and 22-year-old Mara.