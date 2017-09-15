Harry Dean Stanton Dead at 91

Harry Dean Stanton -- who had iconic roles in "Godfather II," "Pretty in Pink," "Alien" and "Escape from New York" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Harry Dean died peacefully Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A. The legendary actor's career spanned more than 6 decades. His credits also include "Repo Man," "Cool Hand Luke," "Paris, Texas," "Alien," "Wild at Heart" and "Twin Peaks."

Harry Dean's final performance will be seen in "Lucky," which is set to air later this month. He's also appeared in HBO's "Big Love" as a polygamist patriarch.

Stanton was in the Navy in WWII and fought in the Battle of Okinawa.

Harry Dean was a talented musician who sang and played guitar. He performed for years with The Harry Dean Stanton Band.

TMZ used to see Stanton frequently at Dan Tana's in WeHo and he was always great to our photogs.

Harry Dean is survived by some family. He was a lifelong bachelor.

Harry Dean was 91. RIP.