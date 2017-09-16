Al Sharpton To Floyd Mayweather: Real Men Don't Disrespect Women

Al Sharpton Calls Out Floyd Mayweather Real Men Don't Disrespect Women

Al Sharpton is calling out Floyd Mayweather ... saying his recent comments on the way "real men" treat women are total CRAP ... and giving Money a little lesson on how to treat the ladies.

Floyd made the comments recently on "Hollywood Unlocked" when he said that Donald Trump's infamous "locker-room talk" (you've heard it) was just an example of how guys really talk.

It wasn't just that though, Floyd seemed to double down, and talked about touching women in a way that disgusted a lot of people.

We got Sharpton at LAX ... and when we asked his thoughts on Floyd's take, he gave Mayweather an old fashioned lesson in respect for women.

Listen up, Floyd.