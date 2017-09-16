Blac Chyna Going After Rob Kardashian for 7 Figures in Revenge Porn Case

Blac Chyna to Rob Kardashian It'll Take 7 Figure$ To Settle Revenge Porn Case

Blac Chyna may be settling her custody war with Rob Kardashian ... but she's not done with him in court.

Sources close to BC tell TMZ ... Chyna did NOT settle her beef with Rob over his revenge porn meltdown .... when he plastered nude pics of her all over social media.

Chyna is determined to get her pound of flesh from Rob, in the form of 7 figures. She's still fuming over losing a couple of weight-loss endorsements, she says because the pics made it apparent she's had plastic surgery and the companies want au naturel.

Our Chyna sources say she has a meeting with Rob's team -- presumably with her lawyer Lisa Bloom -- and a big fat check needs to be passed across the table or she'll see him in court.

TMZ broke the story, Chyna will get $20k a month from Rob in child support.

