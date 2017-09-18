Daniel Cormier I Might Be Crazy ... But I Wanna Fight Jon Jones Again

Daniel Cormier Says He Wants To Fight Jon Jones Again

EXCLUSIVE

Daniel Cormier ﻿WANTS TO FIGHT JON JONES ... for a third time.

D.C. joined the guys on TMZ Sports (weeknights on FS1) ... when he was asked if he'd ever want another crack at J.J. in the Octagon (whenever Bones is allowed to fight) ... despite everything that went down.

"That's the craziest thing about the whole situation. Competitively, he's beaten me twice. So yeah, of course. People think I'm insane for it."

There is a catch.

D.C. says there can't be any cheatin' ... the playing field has to be level.

Good luck.