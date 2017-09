Kesha Trashes Dr. Luke Without Mentioning Dr. Luke

Kesha held no punches against Dr. Luke ... just his name.

The singer was performing Saturday night in Las Vegas when, in the middle of performing "You Don't Own Me," stopped the show and delivered an emotional message -- NOBODY OWNS YOU!!!

Check it out ... she got more hardcore than that, and it's pretty clear we know who she's talking about. You'll recall she's in the middle of an ongoing legal war with her famous producer alleging he raped her.

She's bounced back strong, in more ways than one.