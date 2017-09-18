TMZ

Florida Resort Hires Ex-Boxing Champ to Fight Off Looters

9/18/2017 4:44 PM PDT

A high end 4-star resort in Florida has hired an armed security team to protect the building from looters in the wake of Hurricane Irma ... and one of the officers is ex-boxing champ Michael Moorer

Moorer was an absolute animal in the ring -- winning light heavyweight and heavyweight titles during his career with notable wins over guys like Evander Holyfield and Francois Botha.

Now, 49-year-old Moorer works for the famous Pinkerton Armed Response Security team -- which has been hired by the Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key. 

One source close to Moorer tells us Michael has been a private investigator for years and is also a licensed armed private security officer. 

So how's he doing in Florida? We're told his team's undefeated. 

