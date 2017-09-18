Mohamed Hadid's Big Hollywood Break, Acting Debut in John Travolta Movie

Mohamed Hadid A Star is Born!!! Big Screen Debut as Travolta's Co-Star

Gigi and Bella can have modeling ... their pops, Mohamed Hadid, is busting into movies, and the way he managed to land a debut opposite John Travolta is a classic Hollywood tale.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum had never done any scripted acting, but that changed last year when Mohamed was "discovered" while eating at Il Pastaio in Bev Hills, of course.

Sources close to Hadid tell us ... "The Merchant of Venice" producer Andrea Iervolino was eating at a table next to Mohamed and noticed a magnetic guy with charisma -- but had no idea who he was. He asked an employee for an introduction, then dropped the classic "you oughta be in pictures" line.

We're told Andrea asked Mohamed to be in his next film, "Trading Paint," starring Travolta and Michael Madsen. They've been filming in Alabama and Mohamed has a handful of scenes playing a rich client of Madsen's character.

It's not out until 2018, but we're told Iervolino thinks Mohamed's a natural and wants to hire him again.

