Prince's 'Purple Rain' Handwritten Notes Hit Auction for Thousands!

Prince was a perfectionist and it's evident in the handwritten edits he made to "Purple Rain" and lyrics for songs which hit the auction block for a hefty price.

Some 200 Prince-related items are up for bidding via RR Auction including the 9 pages of notes Prince made on his epic 1984 opus which RR thinks will go for more than $12k!!!

They're pretty cool ... you can see where Prince changed and added things to the original screenplay: "1. Glove box opens, Jerome fingers camisole, hands it back 2 Morris, 2. Morris takes it. Uh, 1 more thing here's a little something ..." and so on.

Some other Prince items include:

-- Yellow boots he wore onstage from '86-'92 ... $12k

-- "The Ladder" handwritten lyrics ... $8k

-- Lace crop top .... $3k

-- His Parade Tour tambourine ... $1.5k

-- "Camille" Advance Pressing ... $4k

-- Prince's 1980 Rick James tour all access pass ... $800

Bidding ends Sept. 27.