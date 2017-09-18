Prince's 'Purple Rain' Handwritten Notes Hit Auction for Thousands!

Prince was a perfectionist and it's evident in the handwritten edits he made to "Purple Rain" and lyrics for songs which hit the auction block for a hefty price.
Some 200 Prince-related items are up for bidding via RR Auction including the 9 pages of notes Prince made on his epic 1984 opus which RR thinks will go for more than $12k!!!
They're pretty cool ... you can see where Prince changed and added things to the original screenplay: "1. Glove box opens, Jerome fingers camisole, hands it back 2 Morris, 2. Morris takes it. Uh, 1 more thing here's a little something ..." and so on.
Some other Prince items include:
-- Yellow boots he wore onstage from '86-'92 ... $12k
-- "The Ladder" handwritten lyrics ... $8k
-- Lace crop top .... $3k
-- His Parade Tour tambourine ... $1.5k
-- "Camille" Advance Pressing ... $4k
-- Prince's 1980 Rick James tour all access pass ... $800
Bidding ends Sept. 27.