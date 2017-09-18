Triple H: Bobby Heenan Wasn't Just a Manager ... One of Greatest Wrestlers Ever

Triple H: Bobby Heenan Wasn't Just a Manager, One of the Greatest Wrestlers Ever

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan wasn't just a legendary wrestling manager -- he was also INCREDIBLE when it came to throwin' down in the squared circle ... so says Triple H.

The WWE executive tells TMZ Sports most people don't know about Heenan's wrestling skills -- "He was one of the best in-ring performers there was. He just chose not to do it."

And why not?

"He wanted to be a manager. That's what he wanted to do."

Heenan was obviously damn good at the managing thing -- rising to legendary status managing stars like Andre the Giant, Ravishing Rick Rude, Mr. Perfect and more in his storied career.

Triple H also says one of his favorite Heenan moments was his 2004 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech -- which Bobby performed without a single scripted note.

R.I.P.