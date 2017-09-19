Chris Brown Strikes Settlement In Vegas Battery Case

Liziane Gutierrez, the woman Chris Brown allegedly attacked in his Vegas hotel room for taking a pic of him, made off with some loot after the two settled her lawsuit against him.

We're told a settlement became official today. The question ... how much? Sources familiar with the negotiation tell us, there was some sort of preliminary talk of $70,000, but other sources say the monetary amount agreed upon was substantially less.

Gutierrez sued Brown in February of last year after she claimed he punched her in the eye and took her phone after she tried to snap his pic during a private party in his Palms Hotel suite.

Police never charged Chris with any crime and Chris had denied any wrongdoing saying Liziane was "too ugly" to attend one of his parties.