Jared Fogle Just Stripped of $50k as Punishment For Having Sex with Minor

Jared Fogle has officially been ordered to ante up $50,000 ... money that he's forking over to avoid officials seizing vehicles that he used to commit the crime of traveling to engage in sex with a minor.

Fogle, who is serving 15 years in prison, was sentenced in November 2015 and the $50k forfeiture was part of the agreement. Now the feds have issued a formal order seizing the money.

The document also provides certain "electronic storage devices" will be seized. The docs don't say specifically what they are, but presumably they were used in receiving child porn.