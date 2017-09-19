Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Do Lunch Together in L.A.

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, are presenting a united front ... just days after he publicly apologized to her for the sexually charged video at the center of an alleged extortion plot.
The couple went out for lunch Tuesday in Woodland Hills -- the first time they've been seen together since his video apology on Saturday. No holding hands or PDA of any sort, but still ... they're together, and as we've shown you ... Eniko's still wearing her ring.
Kevin had been in Atlanta on Monday, shooting a movie, but clearly jetted home to be with Eniko in the middle of the crisis. TMZ broke the story ... Kevin's had extended conversations with police as they try to track down the extortionists.
By the way, the restaurant they hit up is called JOEY -- known for rotisserie chicken and hibachi wings ... though we're guessing Kevin had humble pie for dessert.