Mexico Rocked by 7.1 Earthquake, Buildings Collapsing and Exploding

Earthquake 7.1 Rocks Mexico ... Buildings Explode, Collapse

Central Mexico is trembling after a devastating 7.1 earthquake that's leveled dozens of buildings to nothing but rubble.

The powerful quake struck Tuesday afternoon in the central Mexican state of Puebla, but it was felt nearly 100 miles away in Mexico City. There are early reports of at least 42 deaths, and there's also extensive property damage -- some buildings exploded and others totally collapsed moments after the shaking.

Ahora mismo, en #México, #terremoto de 7,1 en la escala Richter pic.twitter.com/LC5Abpk7za — Borja Milans del B ن (@BorjaCoach) September 19, 2017

The quake comes on the anniversary of the tragic 8.0 earthquake that killed nearly 10,000 people in 1985. The country was still reeling from an 8.1 earlier this month that killed 61 people.