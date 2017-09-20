Lisa Bloom Kevin Hart Accused My Client of Extortion

Lisa Bloom Says Kevin Hart Accused Her Client of Being the Extortionist

EXCLUSIVE

Attorney Lisa Bloom seems to say Kevin Hart contacted her client and accused her of being the extortionist behind the sex tape.

Lisa just spoke with Harvey Levin on "TMZ Live" and said she believes Kevin may have contacted her client once, but Montia Sabbag vigorously denied any allegation of being the extortionist.

Bloom also says the sex scene in the bedroom does indeed seem to be the liaison between Kevin and her client, which she said lasted a weekend.

She explains how her client met Kevin and also says Montia has a suspicion as to the identity of the extortionists. She will be sharing that with cops.