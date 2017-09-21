Janet Jackson Cradles Son Eissa While Dodging Verbal Abuse Report

Janet Jackson Check Out My Baby But Don't Ask About My Ex

Janet Jackson gave her baby a taste of Hollywood Wednesday as mother and son lunched at The Ivy.

Eissa was chill as he was cradled in Ms. Jackson's arms on their way out. As for reports her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, verbally abused her ... radio silence.

We're told it's a difficult, nasty divorce, but Janet had her game face on and showed no sign of distress.

As we reported, Randy Jackson claims Wissam called Janet a "bitch" every day while she was expecting. Randy had also said Wissam made Janet feel like a prisoner in her own home.