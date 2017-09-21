Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Not Sweatin' Sex Tape, Extortion ... Just Casually Checking Mail

Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Goes Casual, Stays Tight-Lipped About Vegas

Kevin Hart's sex tape partner, Montia Sabbag, doesn't look the least bit concerned about the extortion investigation ... in fact, she's taking a totally casual approach as she kicks it in L.A.

Montia was at a home in the L.A. area Wednesday just hours after she held a news conference with celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom to publicly deny any wrongdoing, and declare she was also victimized by the sex tape recording.

She was rocking a far more casual look -- a midriff-baring pink sweatsuit -- than the all-business blouse she wore at the newser. As for her weekend in Las Vegas with Kevin ... seems mum's the word, at least when her attorney isn't present.