Suge Knight Tells Ice-T and Soledad O'Brien Why He Thinks Tupac Is Alive

Suge Knight is pouring fuel all over a legendary conspiracy theory by speaking out from jail to explain why he believes there's a good chance Tupac Shakur is alive.

The notorious Death Row Records CEO spoke to Ice-T and Soledad O'Brien -- on the phone from the L.A. County jail -- when he dropped the bombshell. Suge told them something about Pac's hospital stay after the 1996 shooting just doesn't add up for him.

TMZ got this exclusive clip from the special, "Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?" ... where Ice and Soledad lead an investigation into the unsolved murders and uncover new accounts of the shootings from people who were there. It airs Sunday, September 24 on Fox.

