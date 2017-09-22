Supermodel Reunion Claudia, Naomi, Cindy & Helena ... Back at It for Versace!!!

Claudia, Naomi, Cindy and More Hold Supermodel Reunion for Versace

Step aside Gigi, Bella and Kendall ... the OGs are back!

Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni all showed up at Milan Fashion Week looking as good as gold.

Versace held its SS18 runway Friday in Milan. Yeah, the Hadids and Kendall were there too, but the more experienced ladies definitely stole the show during the finale.

You could call this a passing of the torch -- especially since Cindy's own daughter, Kaia Gerber, was on the catwalk too -- but honestly it looked more like a schooling.

Werk, ladies.