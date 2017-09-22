Audrina Patridge Husband Corey Bohan Say Her Dad Was Physically Threatening

Audrina Patridge Husband Claims Her Dad was Physically Threatening

Audrina Patridge's estranged husband just responded to her allegations in court docs, denying that he installed 5 cameras in their home in a fit of rage and in fact he says her dad became ominous and physically threatening.

Corey Bohan says in new docs, there were 2 existing cameras in the house and she knew all about them. Bohan says Audrina and her dad barged in through the garage door while he was there and made it clear ... they would not set a time for her to come get her belongings. He says they texted him only 15 minutes before showing up, and that wasn't enough time to arrange for the pickup.

He's also complaining the restraining order hearing was set on the very day he was supposed to have visitation with his daughter -- whom he hadn't seen in 2 weeks.

TMZ broke the story ... Audrina filed for divorce Wednesday and got a restraining order against Corey, which she says he violated just 1 day after it was granted. She says he called her a "f***ing c**t" and planted the cameras.

In divorce docs, Audrina said the violence started in August when they argued over accusations he was cheating. She also said Corey had threatened suicide in July when she was out of town on a business trip. There were other incidents in September -- he told her she's "f**ked up" because of her childhood -- which led to cops and child services getting involved.

Audrina said the breaking point came last weekend when Corey, an Australian BMX rider, followed her onstage at a beauty event and demanded to know where their daughter, Kirra, was and said he was going to take her.

Corey and Audrina got married in November 2016.