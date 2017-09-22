Guy Who Looks JUST LIKE Ryan Seacrest Busted for Meth

EXCLUSIVE
THIIIIIISSSS ... is "American Idol" meets "Cops."
The person in this mug shot is NOT Ryan Seacrest ... but, c'mon, the resemblance is uncanny!!!
One of our eagle-eyed users was perusing the booking photos when she found this guy -- who looks strikingly similar to Seacrest.
In fact, they're both the same age (42) and height (5'8").
Unfortunately for this dude, cops say he was recently busted on a meth charge -- so that sucks. Hopefully, he can get his life together.
But if Seacrest ever wants to call in sick ... hey, we got your stand-in!!