Woman in Service Dog Vid I was Baited by Racism ... And Stand by My Rant!!!

Woman from Video Yelling About Service Dog in Restaurant Defends Herself

EXCLUSIVE

The woman who was recorded going OFF on restaurant diners about a veteran's service dog being allowed inside says the clip of her profanity-laced tirade doesn't tell the full story.

Ciara Miller tells TMZ ... before the camera started rolling, a woman at Kathy's Crab House in Delaware called her the n-word and other customers hurled racial slurs at her for leaving because she didn't like the dog being near her while she ate. She says that's why she was captured on video screaming at them.

Miller admits she was grossed out by the dog, but claims she was leaving peacefully until she was accosted in front of her daughter by the woman and other people who knew the veteran with the dog.

Ciara tells us she has family members who served in the military with PTSD, so she understands the need for service dogs ... but she still doesn't like them in restaurants personally.

In the vid -- which went viral after Kathy's owner posted it online -- Ciara argues with several patrons about the service dog, but doesn't seem to refer to any racist comments.