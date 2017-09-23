Donald Trump Tells Steph Curry and Team No White House for You!!!

Donald Trump Tells Steph Curry and Golden State, You're Not Welcome at White House

Donald Trump is on the attack against athletes who attack him ... and this time it's basketball.

Trump is apparently outraged the Golden State Warriors are reluctant to go the The White House for the traditional meet-and-greet when a team wins a championship. Steph Curry said Friday his team would meet soon and discuss on whether they should go. Coach Steve Kerr had previously said the same thing.

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

Trump just dis-invited Steph ... in fact he's slamming the White House door shut on the entire team, saying, "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore the invitation is withdrawn."

ESPN's Jemele Hill, who got disciplined for her Trump attack, just tweeted at Steph, "Hey Stephen Curry, welcome to the club bro."

Trump, who's been compiling an enemy's list that rivals Richard Nixon's, went after the NFL Friday during a speech, telling owners to fire those "sons of bitches" who take a knee during the National Anthem.