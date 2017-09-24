Jennifer Lopez Announces $1 Million Dollar Donation to Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Jennifer Lopez I'm Donating a Mil to Puerto Rico ... After Hurricane Maria

Jennifer Lopez is opening her wallet A LOT wider than she did for Houston to help out her parents' homeland of Puerto Rico ... with a $1 million donation.

J Lo made the announcement Sunday in NYC alongside the state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, saying the American island nation was in desperate need of help after being devastated by Hurricane Maria ... which she said she'd contribute to with a mil from the proceeds of her Vegas show.

She also said she was teaming up with Mark Cuban in the relief effort by sending supplies and generators by aircraft.

J Lo and A-Rod donated $25k each to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts last month.