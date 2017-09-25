'The Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Makes Out On Motorcycle Date

Former pro race car driver and new 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. knows all about the fast lane and looks like he's already in it with one of the chicks from the new season.
The show started shooting last week in L.A., and over the weekend Arie had one of the hopeful ladies hop on his hog for a ride. We'd say the motorcycle date worked like a charm ... because they were spotted making out later in the day. Race car drivers move fast.
BTW, the cop behind them wasn't pulling them over -- just an escort hired by production.
No word on who she is, but she's one of 30 or so. Arie's gonna need to gas up if he's planning to take 'em all on the road.