Kathy Griffin Says Neighbor Threatening Violence, Gets Restraining Order

Kathy Griffin's neighbor war is so intense now, she's run to court to get protection from him -- but fears some serious consequences for doing so.

According to court docs, Kathy filed for a restraining order against Jeffrey Mezger ... the neighbor who went off on her and her bf, just over a week ago, with an expletive laced rant. Mezger shouted from his backyard on Sept. 16 over to Kathy and her boyfriend, Randy Bick.

Mezger was recorded saying, "Hey Randy, go f**k yourself ... you're stuck with a f**king bald dy** who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on. Now you're calling the cops? F**k you and f**k Kathy." Randy had apparently called police earlier to make a noise complaint.

In the docs, Kathy admits she's had several issues with Mezger over the last year -- including him allegedly throwing garbage in her yard, and blaring Johnny Cash tunes in the direction of Kathy's home. Good taste in music aside ... Kathy's fed up with the annoyances.

Kathy says she's worried Mezger will retaliate in a violent manner once he finds out she filed for court ordered protection. Still, she was granted the restraining order, and it requires Mezger to stay 100 yards away from Kathy and Randy.