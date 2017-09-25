Post Malone I'm the Jack Black Of Stage Diving ... Fans Let Him Down Hard!!!

Post Malone Calls Himself the Jack Black of Stage Diving

A Post Malone fan hilariously apologized for not catching the rapper when he pulled off an awesome stage dive -- because the guy was too damn busy recording the dive with his phone.

Post tweeted about the epic fail at his Sunday night show near St. Louis, comparing his dive to Jack Black's in "School of Rock." He was aiming for something closer to the epic one Lil Uzi Vert did earlier this year.

Didn't take long for someone who had been standing in the front row to post a video of Post actually flying over his head with the caption, "My bad."

As another fan points out ... "you can hear them screaming in fear." Thankfully doesn't look like anyone was hurt. Even more miraculously, doesn't look like Post skipped a beat.